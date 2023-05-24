TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Mpm Asset Management Llc Sells 70,170 Shares

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Mpm Asset Management Llc sold 70,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $131,919.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 391,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.76). On average, equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.68 price target (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 205.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 137.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

