Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $9.68 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,500 shares during the period. Verra Mobility makes up about 1.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Verra Mobility worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 212,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Insider Activity

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,619.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,619.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,633.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,123,740 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.