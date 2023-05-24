Telemark Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Novanta comprises approximately 3.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Novanta worth $23,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 59.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.72. 42,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,604. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average of $153.31. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOVT. StockNews.com lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

