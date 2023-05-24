Telemark Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up approximately 1.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Clean Harbors worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.59. 82,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,066. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,064. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

