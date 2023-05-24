Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.02. The stock had a trading volume of 834,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $5,127,912 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

