Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2023 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.40 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.10.

5/17/2023 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

5/17/2023 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

5/17/2023 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.60 price target on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.70 price target on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00.

5/17/2023 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $7.70 to $8.40.

4/24/2023 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 6,199,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,547,406. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

