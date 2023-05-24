Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $510.10 million and approximately $27.42 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003327 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003156 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,850,906,011,012 coins and its circulating supply is 5,872,422,859,774 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.