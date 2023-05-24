TerraClassicUSD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.71 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $137.24 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00039812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,534,718 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,944,500 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

