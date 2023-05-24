Tezos Price Reaches $0.87 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $819.46 million and approximately $14.77 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00003310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003266 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003148 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001166 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 960,237,343 coins and its circulating supply is 939,041,337 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.