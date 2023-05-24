The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.39. The company has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.