The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 2.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,749,043. The firm has a market cap of $263.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

