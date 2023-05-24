The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 198,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

