The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCBO. TD Securities boosted their price target on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

DCBO stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Docebo by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Docebo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Docebo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Docebo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

