The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) EVP Stephen Winchell Sells 12,715 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Winchell sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $20,089.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Honest Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 967,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.29. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Honest had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 40.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68,188 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNST. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

