The Liberty SiriusXM Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,251 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,556% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,404 call options.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,704. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,681,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,018,000 after purchasing an additional 206,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,201,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,556,000 after purchasing an additional 630,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

