The Liberty SiriusXM Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,251 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,556% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,404 call options.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,704. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,681,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,018,000 after purchasing an additional 206,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,201,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,556,000 after purchasing an additional 630,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.