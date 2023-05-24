The Toro Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Toro has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Toro has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toro to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Toro Stock Down 0.7 %

TTC stock opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 36.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Toro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Toro by 4.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Toro by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

