Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,759,000 after purchasing an additional 400,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $18.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.64. 1,403,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

