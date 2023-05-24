TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Trading Down 2.8%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.58 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44). 151,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 404,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.45).

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.88 million, a PE ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 979.05.

About TheWorks.co.uk

(Get Rating)

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of May 1, 2022, it operated 525 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.