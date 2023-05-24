Tieton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Regional Management makes up 2.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 46,310.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 396,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. 1,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 60.55 and a quick ratio of 60.55. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regional Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

