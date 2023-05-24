Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Enova International accounts for approximately 5.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Enova International worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enova International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enova International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enova International by 8.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

Insider Activity at Enova International

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $130,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $644,271. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International Trading Down 2.8 %

Enova International stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. 13,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,284. The company has a quick ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $483.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enova International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.