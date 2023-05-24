Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 33,940 Shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,940 shares during the period. BM Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BM Technologies were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BM Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BM Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in BM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BM Technologies by 296.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMTX. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BMTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,837. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 million. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Equities analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

