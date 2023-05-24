Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,883 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NATR. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.6% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 405,926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 59.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter worth about $596,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 1,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $212.41 million, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.84. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $12.83.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

