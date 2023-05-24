TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $35.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,302,000 after buying an additional 176,458 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TPG by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TPG by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 117,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPG by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 196,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 154,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Price Performance

TPG Cuts Dividend

Shares of TPG opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -625.00%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

