TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Down 3.1%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.19 and last traded at $49.20. 125,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 320,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.44.
In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.
