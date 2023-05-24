trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRVG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.97.

trivago Price Performance

TRVG stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. trivago has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $119.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of trivago by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of trivago by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,121,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

