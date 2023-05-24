trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRVG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.97.
trivago Price Performance
TRVG stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. trivago has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of trivago by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of trivago by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,121,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
