Uniswap (UNI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $49.54 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $49.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $4.91 or 0.00018747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00326403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013618 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003803 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

