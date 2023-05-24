USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $360.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.63 and its 200 day moving average is $409.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

