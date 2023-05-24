Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.45-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VMI opened at $277.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.59.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,237,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

