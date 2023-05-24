Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.94. 285,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,226. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.