Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 311.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,584 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $54,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $53.12. 969,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,156. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

