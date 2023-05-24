Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $76,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $81,123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,994.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 133,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 126,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VSS stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $117.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

