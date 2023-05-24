Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 932,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,673 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $57,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.68. 496,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.64.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
