Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,475 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.86. 1,290,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.64.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

