Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.98% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $238,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VBK stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.58. 29,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,356. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $237.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

