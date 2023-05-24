Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $175.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $163.97 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

