Verger Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Verger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Corteva by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after buying an additional 365,211 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 506,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.