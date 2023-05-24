Verger Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,000 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Verger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Royal Gold accounts for about 0.7% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.63.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.22. The stock had a trading volume of 76,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.41. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.