Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0892 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $991,046.17 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,227.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00324785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00572764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00067443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.59 or 0.00425692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,822,747 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.