VirtualMeta (VMA) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and $3,838.45 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00313044 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,505.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

