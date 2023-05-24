Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Trading Down 1.4%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $25.03. 1,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.
About Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF
The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.