Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Trading Down 1.4%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $25.03. 1,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

About Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

