Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after buying an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,218,771,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,721,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,371,746,000 after buying an additional 417,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Trading Down 1.4 %

V traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.62. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

