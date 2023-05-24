Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.89.

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

