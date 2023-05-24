Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Shares Down 2.1%

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.37. 37,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 64,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Vivani Medical Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregg Williams purchased 408,164 shares of Vivani Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,044,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical

About Vivani Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vivani Medical by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 118,433 shares in the last quarter.

Vivani Medical, Inc develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

