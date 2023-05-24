VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Insider Sells $70,106.40 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 401,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.03, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.57%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

