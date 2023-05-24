VNET Group Reiterates Upgrade Rating for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “upgrade” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at VNET Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 668,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,841. Corteva has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

