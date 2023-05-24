VRES Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.65 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and $3,424.74 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00025116 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,725.95 or 1.00046520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.01316184 USD and is down -53.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,745.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

