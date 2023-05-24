VRES (VRS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,862.44

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, VRES has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $37.50 million and $4,862.44 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.01316184 USD and is down -53.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,745.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

