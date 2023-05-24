Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.39 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00013495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $97.39 million and $5.55 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00021127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00025193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,268.90 or 1.00101107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.77620452 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,712,302.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

