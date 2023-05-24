Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises about 0.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,571,000 after acquiring an additional 114,857 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,753,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,040,000 after acquiring an additional 105,274 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after acquiring an additional 289,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $192.44. The company had a trading volume of 326,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,126. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average is $178.51. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

