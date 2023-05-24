Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

WMT opened at $148.31 on Monday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,647,447 shares of company stock worth $2,926,567,683. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.81%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

